HeyProduct Hunters ! We got an exclusive offer for you: 60 days of free trial!
Briqs are virtual credits. Your teammates can exchange Briqs with one another to boost, motivate, and thank each other daily.
Briq integrates to Slack in a matter of minutes.
Your team can start earning and sharing briqs with simple slack commands.
Team members can redeem their credits against real rewards.
Briq fits your needs, your objectives, and your company culture.
Add apps that motivate employees towards goals that matter to your business:
Delight you employees with rewards that match your culture.
Your team can start earning and sharing briqs with simple slack commands.
Encourage your teams to share your social media posts (pictures, articles, success stories)
Encourage your teams to share your social media posts (pictures, articles, success stories)
Reward according to your company’s values: sport, competition, green initiatives, team incentives
Briq brings us the daily dose of motivation to feel fully engaged at work and build a unique culture in a fast growing company!
Rodolphe Ardant, CEO @ Spendesk
We use the Bootiq app to offer rewards in line with our company culture. We couldn’t find a better way to thank our employees for their engagement.
Krystall Fierens Lee, People & Qulture @ Ubeeqo
We use the Share app everyday to boost our social media communications. Thanking our employees for being ambassadors has never been easier!
Arnard De Medeiros, COO @ AB Tasty