Engage your team

Boost employee engagement and happiness with peer recognition

Get started

HeyProduct Hunters ! We got an exclusive offer for you: 60 days of free trial!

How it works

Briqs are virtual credits. Your teammates can exchange Briqs with one another to boost, motivate, and thank each other daily.

Briq integrates to Slack in a matter of minutes.

Your team can start earning and sharing briqs with simple slack commands.

Team members can redeem their credits against real rewards.

See how it works

Play video

Briq adapts to your team & your culture

Briq fits your needs, your objectives, and your company culture.

Add apps that motivate employees towards goals that matter to your business:

  • Delight you employees with rewards that match your culture.

  • Your team can start earning and sharing briqs with simple slack commands.

Get started
Refer

Encourage your teams to share your social media posts (pictures, articles, success stories)

Bootiq

Reward according to your company’s values: sport, competition, green initiatives, team incentives

See all apps

What our customers are saying

Briq brings us the daily dose of motivation to feel fully engaged at work and build a unique culture in a fast growing company!

Rodolphe Ardant, CEO @ Spendesk

We use the Bootiq app to offer rewards in line with our company culture. We couldn’t find a better way to thank our employees for their engagement.

Krystall Fierens Lee, People & Qulture @ Ubeeqo

We use the Share app everyday to boost our social media communications. Thanking our employees for being ambassadors has never been easier!

Arnard De Medeiros, COO @ AB Tasty

Unlock your team's next achievement

Boost employee happiness: let teammates thank each other with virtual credits
Get started